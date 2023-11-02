On Thursday, November 2, Thomasville High School will host Clarke County High School, beginning at 7:00 PM CT.

Clarke County vs. Thomasville Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Thomasville, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Clarke County Games This Week

Jackson High School at Davidson High School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Mobile, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Clarke Prep School at Edgewood Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Elmore, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

