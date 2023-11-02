If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Cherokee County, Alabama this week, we've got what you need below.

Cherokee County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Talladega County Central High School at Gaylesville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Gaylesville, AL

Gaylesville, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Donoho School at Cedar Bluff School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Cedar Bluff, AL

Cedar Bluff, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Payne High School at Cherokee County High School