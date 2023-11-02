High school football is on the schedule this week in Blount County, Alabama, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Blount County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Corner High School at Hayden High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Hayden, AL

Hayden, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Southeastern High School at Appalachian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Oneonta, AL

Oneonta, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Susan Moore High School at Cleveland High School