Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Blount County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Blount County, Alabama, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Blount County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Corner High School at Hayden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Hayden, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Southeastern High School at Appalachian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Oneonta, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Susan Moore High School at Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Cleveland, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
