The UAB Blazers women (6-2) will next play on the road against the Nicholls Colonels, on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to see the UAB Blazers in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming UAB games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Nicholls A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 12 South Carolina State H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Wagner N 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Florida Atlantic A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 3 Memphis H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 7 Charlotte A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 East Carolina A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 14 SMU H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 21 UTSA H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Wichita State A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 28 North Texas A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 Florida Atlantic H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 South Florida H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 7 Tulane A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Feb 11 UTSA A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

UAB's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Nicholls Colonels
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Stopher Gym

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for UAB's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top UAB players

Shop for UAB gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Mia Moore 8 18.0 9.4 2.8 2.1 0.0 48.6% (51-105) 43.8% (7-16)
Denim DeShields 8 10.8 4.0 5.9 2.1 0.0 40.3% (31-77) 12.5% (2-16)
Jade Weathersby 8 10.6 6.4 0.3 0.3 1.0 49.0% (25-51) 40.0% (2-5)
Tracey Bershers 7 11.1 5.4 2.1 0.6 0.9 41.1% (23-56) 40.5% (17-42)
Kylee Schneringer 8 6.3 2.3 1.3 0.6 0.1 35.7% (20-56) 20.0% (4-20)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.