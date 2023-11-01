Just because you're sitting on the sofa watching the UAB game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Rep the Blazers with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Details can be found below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get UAB Blazers jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

UAB team leaders

Want to buy Mia Moore's jersey? Or another UAB player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Mia Moore 7 19.4 9.4 2.9 2.1 0.0 Denim DeShields 7 10.0 3.9 6.3 2.3 0.0 Jade Weathersby 7 9.7 6.4 0.1 0.3 1.1 Tracey Bershers 6 10.8 4.8 2.3 0.7 0.8 Kylee Schneringer 7 7.1 2.6 1.3 0.4 0.1 Maddie Walsh 7 6.1 4.7 0.9 0.9 0.9 Desiree Ware 7 4.1 1.4 1.3 0.9 0.0 Genevive Wedemeyer 7 3.1 0.6 0.4 0.3 0.3 Molly Moffitt 7 3.0 2.9 0.7 0.0 0.1 Ashton Elley 3 5.7 1.7 0.3 0.7 0.0

UAB season stats

UAB is 6-1 this season.

The Blazers are 5-0 at home, 1-0 on the road and 0-1 in neutral-site games this year.

UAB, in its signature win of the season, defeated the Alabama A&M Bulldogs 70-63 on November 6.

The Blazers have taken on a Top 25 team zero times this season.

Of UAB's 22 remaining games, none are against current members of the AP's Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Blazers? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming UAB games

Check out the Blazers in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Auburn H 3:30 PM Sat, Dec 9 Nicholls A 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 12 South Carolina State H 1:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Wagner N 1:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Florida Atlantic A 1:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on UAB this season.

Check out the Blazers this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.