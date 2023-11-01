The UAB Blazers (4-4) will next play on the road against the Arkansas State Red Wolves, on Saturday, December 9 at 3:30 PM ET.

If you're looking to see the UAB Blazers in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming UAB games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

UAB's next matchup information

Opponent: Arkansas State Red Wolves

Arkansas State Red Wolves Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Location: First National Bank Arena

First National Bank Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for UAB's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top UAB players

Shop for UAB gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Eric Gaines 8 14.1 3.8 3.4 2.6 0.4 41.4% (41-99) 21.6% (8-37) Alejandro 8 12.3 4.0 1.5 0.6 0.4 40.2% (33-82) 33.3% (10-30) Javian Davis 8 10.8 7.9 1.5 1.4 0.5 61.7% (29-47) - Efrem Johnson 7 8.9 2.1 0.9 0.1 0.3 42.9% (24-56) 36.4% (8-22) Yaxel Lendeborg 8 7.3 7.1 1.0 0.3 2.0 43.8% (21-48) 0.0% (0-4)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.