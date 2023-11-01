Trae Young plus his Atlanta Hawks teammates face off versus the Washington Wizards at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on October 30, Young produced 24 points and eight assists in a 127-113 win versus the Timberwolves.

We're going to break down Young's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-112)

Over 25.5 (-112) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-149)

Over 2.5 (-149) Assists Prop: Over 9.5 (-128)

Over 9.5 (-128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+114)

Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Wizards gave up 114.4 points per contest last year, 17th in the league.

The Wizards were the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA last season, giving up 43 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Wizards allowed 24.8 per game last year, ranking them seventh in the NBA.

In terms of three-point defense, the Wizards were ranked ninth in the NBA last season, giving up 12 makes per contest.

Trae Young vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/5/2023 39 25 2 16 1 0 0 3/10/2023 33 28 2 9 6 0 2 3/8/2023 33 28 4 10 3 0 3 2/28/2023 34 31 2 7 2 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.