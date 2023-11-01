The South Alabama Jaguars women (5-3) will next play on the road against the Florida A&M Rattlers, on Friday, December 8 at 5:30 PM ET.

Upcoming South Alabama games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 Florida A&M A 5:30 PM
Fri, Dec 15 SE Louisiana A 7:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Ole Miss H 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Louisiana Tech H 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Old Dominion H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Marshall A 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Appalachian State A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 UL Monroe A 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Southern Miss A 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Arkansas State H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Georgia State H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Texas State H 12:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Southern Miss H 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Arkansas State A 6:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Texas State A 3:00 PM

South Alabama's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Florida A&M Rattlers
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Location: Al Lawson Center

Top South Alabama players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Kelsey Thompson 8 12.4 5.6 2.9 0.8 0.0 31.0% (31-100) 26.7% (12-45)
Jordan Rosier 8 9.8 1.9 1.9 1.4 0.3 39.3% (24-61) 36.8% (14-38)
Michiyah Simmons 8 9.3 3.1 1.8 0.9 0.1 35.7% (25-70) 32.4% (12-37)
Rachel Leggett 7 9.7 5.0 2.1 1.4 0.3 48.9% (22-45) 50.0% (7-14)
Zena Elias 7 9.6 8.7 1.1 1.3 1.0 55.6% (25-45) 0.0% (0-1)

