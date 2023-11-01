When you're rooting for South Alabama during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Get more details, along with the Jaguars' women's team's recent stats and trends, in the article below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get South Alabama Jaguars jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

South Alabama team leaders

Want to buy Kelsey Thompson's jersey? Or another South Alabama player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Kelsey Thompson 7 13.4 5.3 3.0 0.7 0.0 Rachel Leggett 7 9.7 5.0 2.1 1.4 0.3 Jordan Rosier 7 8.9 1.9 1.7 1.0 0.3 Michiyah Simmons 7 8.4 3.0 1.7 0.7 0.1 Zena Elias 6 9.7 8.5 1.3 1.5 1.0 Kiana Anderson 6 6.0 5.3 0.5 0.5 0.5 Tyrielle Williams 7 5.1 1.4 2.6 0.3 0.1 Emani Burks 7 5.1 5.3 0.1 0.9 1.1 Nadia Howard 7 4.6 4.0 0.4 0.4 0.0 Naomi Smitherman 6 1.0 1.2 0.0 0.0 0.3

South Alabama season stats

South Alabama has gone 5-2 on the season so far.

The Jaguars are a perfect 4-0 at home while going 1-1 on the road this year (0-1 in neutral-site games).

When South Alabama took down the Denver Pioneers, who are ranked No. 323 in the RPI, on November 25 by a score of 62-53, it was its best win of the year so far.

The Jaguars, in one game against Top 25 teams this season, have posted a record of 0-1.

There are 18 games left on South Alabama's schedule in 2023-24, and one are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Jaguars? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming South Alabama games

Check out the Jaguars in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Mon, Dec 4 Nicholls H 8:00 PM Fri, Dec 8 Florida A&M A 5:30 PM Fri, Dec 15 SE Louisiana A 7:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Ole Miss H 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Louisiana Tech H 2:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on South Alabama this season.

Check out the Jaguars this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.