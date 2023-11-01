The Samford Bulldogs women (6-2) will next play on the road against the Alabama Crimson Tide, on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to see the Samford Bulldogs in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Samford games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Samford's next matchup information

Opponent: Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama Crimson Tide Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Foster Auditorium

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Samford's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Samford players

Shop for Samford gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Masyn Marchbanks 8 11.4 3.8 1.3 1.4 0.1 41.9% (31-74) 47.4% (18-38) Lexie Pritchard 8 9.8 2.4 4.6 0.4 0.0 48.2% (27-56) 7.1% (1-14) Carly Heidger 8 9.3 4.9 1.8 1.0 0.6 46.7% (28-60) 31.6% (6-19) Sadie Stetson 8 8.5 2.5 1.5 2.1 0.1 45.3% (24-53) 51.4% (19-37) Emily Bowman 8 8.3 8.8 0.5 0.1 2.9 40.7% (24-59) -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.