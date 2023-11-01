Do you live and breathe all things Samford? Then take off that mustard-stained sweatshirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, T-shirts, and hats -- to show your support for the Bulldogs. For additional details, including up-to-date team stats, continue scrolling.

Samford team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Achor Achor 7 13.7 6.7 1.1 0.7 1.4 A.J. Staton-McCray 7 10.6 4.1 0.9 1.4 0.4 Jaden Campbell 7 10.0 2.9 1.0 0.7 0.3 Jermaine Marshall 5 12.0 3.8 1.8 2.4 0.6 Rylan Jones 7 8.4 2.6 3.3 0.9 0.3 Lukas Walls 7 5.3 0.9 0.7 0.9 0.0 Riley Allenspach 7 5.0 3.3 0.3 0.6 0.4 Josh Holloway 7 4.7 1.3 2.9 0.9 0.0 Garrett Hicks 7 4.0 2.1 2.1 0.9 0.0 Chandler Leopard 7 3.3 0.9 0.7 0.3 0.0

Samford season stats

This season, Samford has put together a 5-2 record so far.

The Bulldogs are 5-0 at home and 0-2 on the road this year.

Samford's best win this season came on November 24 in a 79-71 victory against the Merrimack Warriors.

The Bulldogs, in one game against Top 25 teams this season, have produced a record of 0-1.

Of Samford's 24 remaining games, none are versus current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming Samford games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Louisiana H 8:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 LaGrange H 4:30 PM Mon, Dec 11 Alabama A&M H 7:30 PM Sat, Dec 16 Belmont H 3:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Valparaiso A 2:00 PM

