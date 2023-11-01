Buy Tickets for North Alabama Lions Women's Basketball Games
Coming up for the North Alabama Lions women (3-5) is a matchup away versus the Chattanooga Mocs, starting at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
If you're looking to go to see the North Alabama Lions in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming North Alabama games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
North Alabama's next matchup information
- Opponent: Chattanooga Mocs
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: McKenzie Arena
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for North Alabama's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top North Alabama players
Shop for North Alabama gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Alexis Callins
|8
|16.4
|2.0
|1.1
|1.4
|0.0
|44.9% (48-107)
|31.7% (20-63)
|Alyssa Clutter
|8
|10.4
|5.3
|2.4
|1.6
|0.5
|56.9% (29-51)
|0.0% (0-5)
|Rhema Pegues
|8
|9.0
|3.6
|1.0
|0.5
|0.5
|37.9% (22-58)
|32.5% (13-40)
|Veronaye Charlton
|8
|7.4
|2.3
|3.4
|1.3
|0.0
|39.6% (19-48)
|33.3% (1-3)
|Katie Criswell
|8
|4.5
|1.4
|1.0
|0.8
|0.4
|40.6% (13-32)
|60.0% (9-15)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.