A matchup at home versus the Point U. Skyhawks is coming up for the North Alabama Lions (5-4), on Thursday, December 7 at 12:00 PM ET.

Upcoming North Alabama games

North Alabama's next matchup information

Opponent: Point U. Skyhawks

Point U. Skyhawks Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

December 7, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Flowers Hall

Flowers Hall Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top North Alabama players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jacari Lane 9 12.1 2.0 4.8 1.3 0.2 42.0% (34-81) 38.5% (5-13) KJ Johnson 7 14.6 1.7 0.9 0.1 0.1 47.6% (30-63) 38.9% (7-18) Damien Forrest 9 9.4 8.4 1.0 0.6 0.8 54.4% (31-57) - Tim Smith Jr. 9 8.9 5.8 0.7 0.9 0.6 50.0% (28-56) 40.7% (11-27) Detalian Brown 7 9.6 1.1 0.7 0.7 0.1 53.3% (24-45) 50.0% (16-32)

