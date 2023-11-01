The Jacksonville State Gamecocks women (3-5) will next play on the road against the Charleston (SC) Cougars, on Monday, December 11 at 7:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Jacksonville State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Mon, Dec 11 Charleston (SC) A 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Coastal Carolina H 3:30 PM
Tue, Dec 19 UT Arlington H 7:30 PM
Fri, Dec 29 South Carolina State H 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Florida International A 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Liberty H 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Western Kentucky H 3:30 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Louisiana Tech A 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Middle Tennessee H 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Liberty A 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 UTEP H 7:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 New Mexico State H 3:30 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Sam Houston A 7:30 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Western Kentucky A 3:00 PM
Thu, Feb 15 Louisiana Tech H 7:30 PM

Jacksonville State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Charleston (SC) Cougars
  • Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: TD Arena

Top Jacksonville State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Kristol Ayson 8 9.6 3.5 2.5 1.4 0.3 44.8% (30-67) 34.4% (11-32)
Bre'anna Rhodes 8 8.1 4.3 0.4 0.6 0.3 45.0% (27-60) 0.0% (0-1)
Keiara Griffin 8 7.3 4.8 1.9 1.4 0.3 38.2% (21-55) 36.4% (12-33)
Samiya Steele 8 6.4 1.9 1.3 0.3 0.1 39.2% (20-51) 40.7% (11-27)
Brooklyn McDaniel 8 6.0 3.3 1.0 0.9 0.4 31.6% (18-57) 10.5% (2-19)

