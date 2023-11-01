The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-5) will next be in action at home against the UIC Flames, on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to see the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Jacksonville State games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Jacksonville State's next matchup information

Opponent: UIC Flames

UIC Flames Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Pete Mathews Coliseum

Pete Mathews Coliseum Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Jacksonville State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Jacksonville State players

Shop for Jacksonville State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% KyKy Tandy 9 18.3 2.2 1.6 0.9 0.0 43.7% (62-142) 34.7% (26-75) Quincy Clark 9 11.1 2.6 3.7 1.4 0.2 50.6% (42-83) 50.0% (6-12) Juwan Perdue 9 7.9 5.9 1.1 1.6 0.4 39.2% (20-51) 33.3% (7-21) Marcellus Brigham Jr. 9 6.6 5.4 1.2 0.9 0.2 28.6% (16-56) 17.4% (4-23) Mason Nicholson 9 5.0 3.2 0.0 0.1 0.9 63.3% (19-30) -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.