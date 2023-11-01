Southeast Division opponents meet when the Atlanta Hawks (2-2) welcome in the Washington Wizards (1-2) at State Farm Arena, tipping off on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the teams this season.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Hawks vs. Wizards matchup.

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MNMT

BSSE and MNMT Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Hawks Moneyline Wizards Moneyline BetMGM Hawks (-8.5) 238.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Hawks vs Wizards Additional Info

Hawks vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Hawks put up 118.4 points per game last season (third in league) while allowing 118.1 per outing (25th in NBA). They had a +24 scoring differential.

The Wizards had a -99 scoring differential last season, falling short by 1.2 points per game. They put up 113.2 points per game to rank 21st in the league and gave up 114.4 per contest to rank 17th in the NBA.

The two teams combined to score 231.6 points per game last season, 6.9 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams combined to average 232.5 points per game last year, 6.0 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Atlanta won 36 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 46 times.

Washington went 39-42-0 ATS last season.

Hawks and Wizards NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hawks +10000 +4000 - Wizards +50000 +25000 -

