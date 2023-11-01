Hawks vs. Wizards November 1 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Southeast Division rivals square off when the Atlanta Hawks (0-1) welcome in the Washington Wizards (0-1) at State Farm Arena, starting on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the teams this year.
Hawks vs. Wizards Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, MNMT
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young averaged 26.2 points last season, plus 3.0 boards and 10.2 assists.
- Dejounte Murray recorded 20.5 points, 5.3 boards and 6.1 assists per game last season. He also posted 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.3 blocks.
- Clint Capela posted 12.0 points, 11.0 boards and 0.9 assists. He made 65.3% of his shots from the field (third in NBA).
- Onyeka Okongwu put up 9.9 points, 7.2 boards and 1.0 assists. He drained 63.8% of his shots from the floor (fifth in league).
- De'Andre Hunter's stats last season included 15.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He sank 46.1% of his shots from the field and 35.0% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 triples.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Jordan Poole put up 20.4 points, 2.7 boards and 4.5 assists last season, shooting 43.0% from the field and 33.6% from downtown, with 2.6 made treys per game.
- Kyle Kuzma's numbers last season were 21.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 44.9% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 made treys.
- Tyus Jones averaged 10.3 points last season, plus 5.2 assists and 2.5 boards.
- Deni Avdija posted 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists. At the other end, he delivered 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Daniel Gafford's numbers last season were 9.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 73.2% from the floor.
Hawks vs. Wizards Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Hawks
|Wizards
|118.4
|Points Avg.
|113.2
|118.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.4
|48.3%
|Field Goal %
|48.5%
|35.2%
|Three Point %
|35.6%
