The Memphis Grizzlies (0-4) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Utah Jazz (1-3) on November 1, 2023 at Delta Center.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: Utah Jazz Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Grizzlies vs Jazz Additional Info

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies shot at a 47.5% rate from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 47.3% shooting opponents of the Jazz averaged.

Memphis put together a 35-8 straight up record in games it shot over 47.3% from the field.

The Grizzlies were the second-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Jazz finished fifth.

The Grizzlies scored only 1.1 fewer points per game last year (116.9) than the Jazz allowed their opponents to score (118).

Memphis put together a 31-7 record last season in games it scored more than 118 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies put up more points at home (119.8 per game) than on the road (114) last season.

At home, the Grizzlies conceded 109.2 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 116.8.

Beyond the arc, the Grizzlies sunk fewer trifectas away (11.7 per game) than at home (12.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.9%) than at home (35.3%) as well.

Grizzlies Injuries