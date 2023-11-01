The Memphis Grizzlies (0-4) are underdogs (+3.5) as they attempt to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (1-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Delta Center. The contest airs on KJZZ and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 228.5 points.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Jazz -3.5 228.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis and its opponents combined to score more than 228.5 points in 43 of 82 games last season.

The average total points scored in Grizzlies games last year (228.5) is 1.4 points higher than the total for this matchup.

The Grizzlies went 40-42-0 ATS last year.

Memphis won three, or 15.8%, of the 19 games it played as underdogs last season.

The Grizzlies were 1-12 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for Memphis.

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

In 2022-23 against the spread, the Grizzlies had a better winning percentage at home (.610, 25-16-0 record) than away (.366, 15-26-0).

Memphis' games went above the over/under 46.3% of the time at home (19 of 41) last year, and 43.9% of the time away (18 of 41).

The Grizzlies scored 116.9 points per game last season, only 1.1 fewer points than the 118 the Jazz gave up.

When scoring more than 118 points, Memphis went 26-12 versus the spread and 31-7 overall.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Point Insights (Last Season)

Grizzlies Jazz 116.9 Points Scored (PG) 117.1 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 7 26-12 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 39-15 31-7 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 33-21 113 Points Allowed (PG) 118 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 24 33-22 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 24-9 41-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 21-12

