The Auburn Tigers (5-2) will be up against the the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, December 9 (tipping off at 2:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season rolls on.

If you're looking to see the Auburn Tigers in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Auburn games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Auburn's next matchup information

Opponent: Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana Hoosiers Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Broadcast: ESPN2

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Auburn's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Auburn players

Shop for Auburn gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Johni Broome 7 18.3 9.1 1.7 0.4 1.3 57.0% (49-86) 26.7% (4-15) Aden Holloway 7 10.6 0.9 3.3 0.4 0.1 31.4% (22-70) 34.9% (15-43) Chad Baker 7 8.3 3.6 2.3 1.0 0.4 42.5% (17-40) 23.5% (4-17) Jaylin Williams 7 7.7 5.7 1.3 1.0 0.9 48.8% (20-41) 28.6% (4-14) Denver Jones 7 7.3 2.6 2.1 0.6 0.0 35.9% (14-39) 36.4% (8-22)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.