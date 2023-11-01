A game at the Auburn Tigers is on deck for the Alabama State Hornets women (0-7), on Wednesday, December 13 at 8:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Alabama State games

Alabama State's next matchup information

Opponent: Auburn Tigers

Auburn Tigers Day/Time: December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Neville Arena

Top Alabama State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Shmya Ward 7 11.3 4.1 1.6 0.6 0.7 46.3% (31-67) 33.3% (1-3) Cordasia Harris 6 8.3 6.2 0.3 1.2 1.5 50.0% (19-38) - Che'Mya Carouthers 7 6.0 1.6 1.0 1.1 0.0 34.7% (17-49) 23.8% (5-21) Whitney Dunn 7 4.9 2.4 0.9 0.7 0.1 30.0% (12-40) 27.8% (5-18) Kristian Jackson 7 4.1 1.0 1.6 1.4 0.0 50.0% (10-20) 62.5% (5-8)

