Alabama (8-2) will resume its 2023-24 women's college hoops season on Saturday, December 9 at 3:00 PM ET, at home against the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks.

Upcoming Alabama games

Alabama's next matchup information

Opponent: Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Foster Auditorium

Top Alabama players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Sarah Ashlee Barker 10 15.7 5.5 2.7 1.9 0.3 57.9% (62-107) 34.4% (11-32) Aaliyah Nye 10 12.4 2.3 1.7 2.3 0.4 40.0% (42-105) 41.4% (29-70) Jessica Timmons 10 10.7 4.2 2.0 1.8 0.0 44.2% (38-86) 25.8% (8-31) Loyal McQueen 10 9.3 2.5 2.8 1.0 0.0 41.3% (31-75) 19.0% (4-21) Essence Cody 10 9.1 7.3 0.1 0.9 1.5 46.9% (30-64) 33.3% (2-6)

