A matchup at home versus the South Carolina State Bulldogs is next on the schedule for the Alabama A&M Bulldogs women (3-3), on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Alabama A&M games
Alabama A&M's next matchup information
- Opponent: South Carolina State Bulldogs
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Alabama A&M Events Center
Top Alabama A&M players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Kaylah Turner
|6
|13.5
|1.5
|2.2
|1.0
|0.2
|43.4% (33-76)
|43.5% (10-23)
|Amiah Simmons
|6
|11.8
|3.5
|2.7
|2.0
|0.0
|44.6% (29-65)
|40.0% (6-15)
|Alisha Wilson
|6
|9.8
|7.0
|0.5
|1.2
|0.5
|61.5% (24-39)
|-
|Darian Burgin
|6
|8.0
|4.0
|2.0
|1.7
|0.2
|32.7% (18-55)
|21.4% (3-14)
|Asianae Nicholson
|6
|5.0
|6.7
|0.2
|0.3
|0.0
|50.0% (12-24)
|100.0% (1-1)
