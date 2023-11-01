When you're rooting for Alabama A&M during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Find out more details, along with the Bulldogs' women's team's recent stats and trends, below.

Alabama A&M team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Kaylah Turner 6 13.5 1.5 2.2 1.0 0.2 Amiah Simmons 6 11.8 3.5 2.7 2.0 0.0 Alisha Wilson 6 9.8 7.0 0.5 1.2 0.5 Darian Burgin 6 8.0 4.0 2.0 1.7 0.2 Asianae Nicholson 6 5.0 6.7 0.2 0.3 0.0 Kailyn Nash 6 3.5 1.3 0.2 0.3 0.5 Chynell Mitchell 6 2.2 2.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 Victoria Dixon 6 2.2 2.0 2.0 0.3 0.0 Jayla Cody 6 1.8 2.7 0.2 0.3 1.7 Kayln Ervin 2 2.0 1.5 0.5 0.5 0.5

Alabama A&M season stats

Alabama A&M is 3-3 this season.

The Bulldogs are 3-0 at home and 0-3 on the road this year.

Alabama A&M's signature win this season came against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 270) in the RPI. Alabama A&M secured the 62-56 win at home on November 18.

This year, the Bulldogs haven't played a single game versus a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are 22 games remaining on Alabama A&M's schedule in 2023-24, and none are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming Alabama A&M games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 10 South Carolina State H 3:00 PM Thu, Dec 14 UMKC A 8:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Chicago State N 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Florida International A 12:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Texas State N 2:00 PM

