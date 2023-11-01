A game at the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets is next on the schedule for the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-6), on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to see the Alabama A&M Bulldogs in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Alabama A&M games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Alabama A&M's next matchup information

Opponent: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Hank McCamish Pavilion Broadcast: ACC Network

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Alabama A&M's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Alabama A&M players

Shop for Alabama A&M gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Dailin Smith 7 13.4 4.0 0.9 0.6 0.1 37.5% (24-64) 23.1% (3-13) Omari Peek-Green 7 9.7 3.0 0.6 0.6 0.3 40.7% (24-59) 31.3% (5-16) Dylan McLean 7 7.0 1.6 0.1 0.3 0.1 42.5% (17-40) 17.6% (3-17) Caleb Blackwell 7 5.6 2.0 3.1 1.7 0.0 34.1% (15-44) 31.3% (5-16) EJ Williams 7 5.1 3.0 0.9 0.1 0.3 37.5% (12-32) 0.0% (0-2)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.