When the Nashville Predators play the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Yakov Trenin light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Yakov Trenin score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Trenin stats and insights

Trenin is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Canucks this season, but has not scored.

Trenin has no points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 19 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.