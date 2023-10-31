Oddsmakers have listed player props for Elias Pettersson, Filip Forsberg and others when the Vancouver Canucks host the Nashville Predators at Rogers Arena on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

Forsberg has scored one goal (0.1 per game) and put up six assists (0.8 per game), contributing to the Nashville offense with seven total points (0.9 per game).

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 28 0 2 2 3 vs. Canucks Oct. 24 0 0 0 4 vs. Sharks Oct. 21 0 0 0 5 at Rangers Oct. 19 1 1 2 6 vs. Oilers Oct. 17 0 0 0 4

Thomas Novak Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Thomas Novak has racked up six points this season, with four goals and two assists.

Novak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 28 0 1 1 0 vs. Canucks Oct. 24 0 1 1 0 vs. Sharks Oct. 21 2 0 2 2 at Rangers Oct. 19 0 0 0 0 vs. Oilers Oct. 17 1 0 1 6

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Ryan O'Reilly has earned four goals on the season, adding two assists.

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 28 2 0 2 2 vs. Canucks Oct. 24 0 0 0 0 vs. Sharks Oct. 21 0 0 0 1 at Rangers Oct. 19 1 0 1 1 vs. Oilers Oct. 17 0 1 1 3

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

Elias Pettersson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +105)

Pettersson has been a top contributor on Vancouver this season, with 13 points in eight games.

Pettersson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Oct. 28 0 1 1 2 vs. Blues Oct. 27 0 2 2 0 at Predators Oct. 24 0 0 0 1 at Panthers Oct. 21 1 1 2 2 at Lightning Oct. 19 0 2 2 3

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

J.T. Miller has four goals and eight assists to total 12 points (1.5 per game).

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Oct. 28 1 0 1 2 vs. Blues Oct. 27 1 2 3 1 at Predators Oct. 24 0 0 0 1 at Panthers Oct. 21 0 2 2 4 at Lightning Oct. 19 1 1 2 4

