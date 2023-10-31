Gustav Nyquist will be among those in action Tuesday when his Nashville Predators play the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Prop bets for Nyquist are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Gustav Nyquist vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nyquist Season Stats Insights

Nyquist has averaged 15:40 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

Nyquist has a goal in one of his eight games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Nyquist has recorded a point in a game three times this year out of eight games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Nyquist has an assist in two of eight games this season, with multiple assists in one of those contests.

The implied probability is 41.7% that Nyquist goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Nyquist has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nyquist Stats vs. the Canucks

On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 19 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's goal differential (+12) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 8 Games 3 4 Points 0 1 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.