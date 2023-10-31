Will Cole Smith Score a Goal Against the Canucks on October 31?
Can we expect Cole Smith scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators match up against the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Cole Smith score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Smith stats and insights
- In one of eight games so far this season, Smith has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.
- In one game versus the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Smith has no points on the power play.
- Smith's shooting percentage is 22.2%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canucks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 19 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.