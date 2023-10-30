The Memphis Grizzlies, Ziaire Williams included, face the Dallas Mavericks on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 113-106 loss to the Wizards (his previous game) Williams produced 16 points and 10 rebounds.

If you'd like to place a bet on Williams' props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Ziaire Williams Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-102)

Over 12.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-104)

Over 5.5 (-104) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+132)

Over 2.5 (+132) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+100)

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Mavericks were 16th in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 114.1 points per contest.

In terms of rebounds, the Mavericks were 22nd in the NBA last season, giving up 44.7 per contest.

The Mavericks allowed 24.9 assists per game last season (eighth in the league).

The Mavericks were the best squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 11.1 makes per contest.

Ziaire Williams vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/13/2023 3 0 0 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.