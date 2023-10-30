Xavier Tillman will hope to make a difference for the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Dallas Mavericks.

In his previous game, a 113-106 loss against the Wizards, Tillman totaled eight points and seven rebounds.

If you'd like to place a bet on Tillman's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Xavier Tillman Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (+100)

Over 11.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-111)

Over 8.5 (-111) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+124)

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Mavericks were ranked 16th in the league defensively last season, conceding 114.1 points per contest.

The Mavericks conceded 44.7 rebounds on average last season, 22nd in the NBA.

Allowing an average of 24.9 assists last season, the Mavericks were the eighth-ranked squad in the league.

On defense, the Mavericks gave up 11.1 made three-pointers per game last season, best in the league.

Xavier Tillman vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/20/2023 26 3 3 2 0 1 1 3/13/2023 24 8 5 2 0 1 3 3/11/2023 28 12 8 2 0 1 1 10/22/2022 9 7 2 1 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.