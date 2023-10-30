Monday's game that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) versus the Texas Rangers (90-72) at Chase Field is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Diamondbacks. Game time is at 8:03 PM ET on October 30.

The Rangers will call on Max Scherzer (13-6, 3.77 ERA) against the Diamondbacks and Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA).

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have been favorites in 112 games this season and won 66 (58.9%) of those contests.

Texas has a record of 66-46, a 58.9% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by bookmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 53.5% chance to win.

Texas has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 881.

The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 6-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 99 games this season and have come away with the win 50 times (50.5%) in those contests.

This season, Arizona has been victorious 42 times in 89 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Arizona is the No. 14 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (746 total runs).

Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup October 20 Astros L 5-4 Jordan Montgomery vs Justin Verlander October 22 @ Astros W 9-2 Nathan Eovaldi vs Framber Valdez October 23 @ Astros W 11-4 Max Scherzer vs Cristian Javier October 27 Diamondbacks W 6-5 Nathan Eovaldi vs Zac Gallen October 28 Diamondbacks L 9-1 Jordan Montgomery vs Merrill Kelly October 30 @ Diamondbacks - Max Scherzer vs Brandon Pfaadt October 31 @ Diamondbacks - TBA vs TBA November 1 @ Diamondbacks - TBA vs TBA

Diamondbacks Schedule