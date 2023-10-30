Marcus Smart will hope to make a difference for the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Dallas Mavericks.

Last time out, which was on October 28, Smart put up nine points, six assists, two steals and two blocks in a 113-106 loss versus the Wizards.

In this article, we break down Smart's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-108)

Over 14.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-159)

Over 2.5 (-159) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-111)

Over 6.5 (-111) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-200)

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Mavericks were 16th in the league last season, conceding 114.1 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Mavericks were 22nd in the league last season, allowing 44.7 per game.

In terms of assists, the Mavericks were ranked eighth in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 24.9 per game.

The Mavericks gave up 11.1 made 3-pointers per game last season, best in the league in that category.

Marcus Smart vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/5/2023 34 15 5 3 4 0 1 11/23/2022 34 13 2 9 3 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.