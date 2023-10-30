Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Memphis Grizzlies take on the Dallas Mavericks at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent time on the court, a 113-106 loss to the Wizards, Jackson tallied 16 points.

We're going to look at Jackson's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (+100)

Over 18.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (+100)

Over 7.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+102)

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Mavericks gave up 114.1 points per game last season, 16th in the league.

The Mavericks conceded 44.7 rebounds on average last season, 22nd in the league.

The Mavericks allowed 24.9 assists per game last year (eighth in the NBA).

In terms of three-point defense, the Mavericks were ranked No. 1 in the league last year, conceding 11.1 makes per game.

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/20/2023 23 28 4 1 1 1 0 3/13/2023 24 7 5 0 1 0 1 3/11/2023 33 14 7 0 0 2 0

