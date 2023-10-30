The Memphis Grizzlies (0-3) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (2-0) on Monday, October 30, 2023 at FedExForum as just 2.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSSW. The matchup has an over/under of 227.5.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -2.5 227.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis played 46 games last season that ended with over 227.5 points.

The average total points scored in Grizzlies games last year (227.5) is 2.4 points higher than the total for this matchup.

The Grizzlies covered 40 times in 82 games with a spread last year.

Memphis was underdogs 19 times last season and won three, or 15.8%, of those games.

The Grizzlies entered 13 games last season as an underdog by +115 or more and were 1-12 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 46.5% chance of a victory for Memphis.

Grizzlies vs Mavericks Additional Info

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

Last year, the Grizzlies were 25-16-0 at home against the spread (.610 winning percentage). On the road, they were 15-26-0 ATS (.366).

Looking at the over/under, Memphis' games went over more frequently at home (19 of 41, 46.3%) than on the road (18 of 41, 43.9%) last season.

The Grizzlies scored 116.9 points per game last season, only 2.8 more points than the 114.1 the Mavericks conceded.

When scoring more than 114.1 points, Memphis went 29-16 versus the spread and 37-8 overall.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Point Insights (Last Season)

Grizzlies Mavericks 116.9 Points Scored (PG) 114.2 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 16 29-16 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 21-20 37-8 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 26-15 113 Points Allowed (PG) 114.1 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 16 32-20 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 23-29 40-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 31-22

