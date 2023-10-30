Clint Capela and his Atlanta Hawks teammates will take the court versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 127-110 win against the Bucks, Capela totaled 12 points and 12 rebounds.

If you'd like to place a bet on Capela's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-114)

Over 11.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 10.5 (-115)

Timberwolves 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Timberwolves allowed 115.8 points per game last year, 18th in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Timberwolves were 22nd in the NBA last season, conceding 44.7 per contest.

Looking at assists, the Timberwolves were ranked 10th in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 25 per game.

Looking at three-point defense, the Timberwolves were ranked 16th in the NBA last season, allowing 12.3 makes per game.

Clint Capela vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 29 11 8 3 0 0 0 3/13/2023 22 10 10 0 0 2 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.