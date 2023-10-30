Clint Capela NBA Player Preview vs. the Timberwolves - October 30
Clint Capela and his Atlanta Hawks teammates will take the court versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.
If you'd like to place a bet on Capela's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.
Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves
- Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-114)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 10.5 (-115)
Timberwolves 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- On defense the Timberwolves allowed 115.8 points per game last year, 18th in the NBA.
- In terms of rebounds, the Timberwolves were 22nd in the NBA last season, conceding 44.7 per contest.
- Looking at assists, the Timberwolves were ranked 10th in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 25 per game.
- Looking at three-point defense, the Timberwolves were ranked 16th in the NBA last season, allowing 12.3 makes per game.
Clint Capela vs. the Timberwolves
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/22/2023
|29
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3/13/2023
|22
|10
|10
|0
|0
|2
|1
