The Atlanta Falcons will face the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, October 29 at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer model projects that the Titans will win -- see below for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Falcons rank 13th in total offense this season (341 yards per game), but they've been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best in the NFL with 341 yards allowed per game. The Titans rank fifth-worst in total yards per game (283.5), but they've been more productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 17th in the NFL with 339 total yards ceded per contest.

Titans vs. Falcons Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Titans (+3) Over (35) Titans 19, Falcons 17

Titans Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Titans based on the moneyline is 45.5%.

Tennessee has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Titans have been an underdog by 3 points or more this year twice, and failed to cover both times.

So far this year, just one Tennessee game has gone over the point total.

The average total points scored in Titans games this year (35) is 7.1 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Falcons Betting Info

The Falcons have a 59.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Atlanta has won two games against the spread this season.

The Falcons have covered the spread once when favored by 3 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Games featuring Atlanta have gone over the point total just once this season.

Falcons games have had an average of 41.7 points this season, 6.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Titans vs. Falcons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Atlanta 16.4 19 21.5 19.3 9.7 18.7 Tennessee 17.3 19.5 23.3 17 11.3 22

