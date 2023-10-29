Will Ryan Tannehill Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Ryan Tannehill did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans play the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. If you're looking for Tannehill's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Rep Ryan Tannehill and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tannehill's season stats include 1,128 passing yards (188.0 per game). He is 98-for-158 (62.0%), with two TD passes and six interceptions, and has 12 carries for 40 yards one touchdown.
Keep an eye on Tannehill's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Ryan Tannehill Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Week 8 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Ty Montgomery
- Click Here for Tylan Wallace
- Click Here for Kylen Granson
- Click Here for Gerald Everett
- Click Here for Kareem Hunt
Titans vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Tannehill 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|98
|158
|62.0%
|1,128
|2
|6
|7.1
|12
|40
|1
Tannehill Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|16
|34
|198
|0
|3
|3
|5
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|20
|24
|246
|1
|0
|1
|12
|1
|Week 3
|@Browns
|13
|25
|104
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Bengals
|18
|25
|240
|1
|1
|6
|11
|0
|Week 5
|@Colts
|23
|34
|264
|0
|1
|2
|12
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|8
|16
|76
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.