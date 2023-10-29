How to Watch Ligue 1: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, October 29
Paris Saint-Germain versus Stade Brest 29 is one of many strong options on today's Ligue 1 slate.
Live coverage of all Ligue 1 action today is available to you, with the information provided below.
Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today
Watch Stade Brest 29 vs Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain is on the road to play Stade Brest 29 at Stade Francis-Le Ble in Brest.
- Game Time: 8:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Favorite: Paris Saint-Germain (-210)
- Underdog: Stade Brest 29 (+550)
- Draw: (+370)
Watch Lille OSC vs AS Monaco
AS Monaco is on the road to play Lille OSC at Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Favorite: Lille OSC (+130)
- Underdog: AS Monaco (+190)
- Draw: (+275)
Watch Montpellier HSC vs Toulouse FC
Toulouse FC makes the trip to take on Montpellier HSC at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
- Favorite: Montpellier HSC (-130)
- Underdog: Toulouse FC (+350)
- Draw: (+295)
Watch FC Metz vs Le Havre AC
Le Havre AC makes the trip to face FC Metz at Stade Saint Symphorien in Metz.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Favorite: FC Metz (+155)
- Underdog: Le Havre AC (+190)
- Draw: (+225)
Watch Stade Rennes vs Strasbourg
Strasbourg journeys to play Stade Rennes at Roazhon Park in Rennes.
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Favorite: Stade Rennes (-175)
- Underdog: Strasbourg (+500)
- Draw: (+320)
Watch Olympique Marseille vs Olympique Lyon
Olympique Lyon travels to face Olympique Marseille at Orange Velodrome in Marseille.
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Favorite: Olympique Marseille (-180)
- Underdog: Olympique Lyon (+475)
- Draw: (+350)
