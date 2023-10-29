Clint Capela and his Atlanta Hawks teammates will face the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Capela put up 13 points and 13 rebounds in his most recent game, which ended in a 126-120 loss against the Knicks.

In this piece we'll break down Capela's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (+100)

Over 10.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 10.5 (+110)

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bucks were 14th in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 113.3 points per contest.

The Bucks conceded 44.2 rebounds on average last season, 20th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Bucks gave up 23.9 per contest last season, ranking them fifth in the league.

Allowing 12.1 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Bucks were 11th in the league in that category.

Clint Capela vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2022 30 19 10 2 0 2 0 11/7/2022 22 5 12 0 0 1 1 10/29/2022 29 11 10 1 0 1 2

