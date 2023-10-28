Ziaire Williams could make a big impact for the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Washington Wizards.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Williams, in his most recent appearance, had 11 points and nine rebounds in a 108-104 loss to the Nuggets.

In this article we will look at Williams' prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ziaire Williams Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-112)

Over 11.5 (-112) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-143)

Over 3.5 (-143) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+124)

Looking to bet on one or more of Williams's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Wizards were 17th in the NBA last season, allowing 114.4 points per game.

The Wizards allowed 43 rebounds on average last year, 12th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Wizards conceded 24.8 per contest last year, ranking them seventh in the NBA.

The Wizards were the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 12 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.