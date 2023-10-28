The Washington Wizards (0-1) take the court against the Memphis Grizzlies (0-2) as only 1.5-point favorites on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and MNMT.

Grizzlies vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: MNMT and MNMT

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Grizzlies vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Grizzlies 148 - Wizards 90

Grizzlies vs Wizards Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 1.5)

Grizzlies (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-57.6)

Grizzlies (-57.6) Pick OU: Over (227.5)



Over (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 238.3

Grizzlies Performance Insights

The Grizzlies scored 116.9 points per game (eighth-ranked in NBA) last season, while giving up 113 points per contest (11th-ranked).

Memphis was top-five last season in rebounding, ranking second-best in the league with 46.6 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 21st with 44.4 rebounds allowed per contest.

Last year the Grizzlies ranked ninth in the league in assists, putting up 26 per game.

Memphis ranked 11th in the NBA with 12.9 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked sixth with 14.4 forced turnovers per game.

The Grizzlies made 12 threes per game (16th-ranked in NBA) last season, while putting up a 35.1% three-point percentage (22nd-ranked).

