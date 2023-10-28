The Nashville Predators, Tyson Barrie included, will meet the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Barrie's props? Here is some information to help you.

Tyson Barrie vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Barrie Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Barrie has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 19:47 on the ice per game.

Through seven games this year, Barrie has yet to score a goal.

In three of seven games this year, Barrie has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Barrie has posted an assist in a game three times this year in seven games played, including multiple assists once.

Barrie's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 37% of Barrie going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Barrie Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 21 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 7 Games 1 4 Points 2 0 Goals 1 4 Assists 1

