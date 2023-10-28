The Troy Trojans (5-2) take the No.17 scoring defense in college football into a matchup with the Texas State Bobcats (5-2), who have the No. 11 scoring offense, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Trojans are 6.5-point favorites. The point total is set at 53.5.

Defensively, Troy has been a top-25 unit, ranking 17th-best by giving up only 17.4 points per game. The offense ranks 80th (26.6 points per game). Texas State's defense ranks 92nd in the FBS with 28.4 points allowed per game, but it has been lifted up by its offense, which ranks 11th-best by putting up 38.3 points per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Troy vs. Texas State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Troy vs Texas State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Troy -6.5 -115 -105 53.5 -110 -110 -250 +190

Looking to place a bet on Troy vs. Texas State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Troy Recent Performance

While the Trojans have ranked 0-worst in total yards per game over the last three contests (482), they rank 14th-best on defense (252 total yards allowed) during that time frame.

The Trojans' defense has been shutting down opposing offenses over the last three contests, ranking best by surrendering only 3.3 points per game. Offensively, they rank 105th in the FBS during that three-game period (28 points per game).

While Troy ranks 101st in passing yards per game over the last three contests (239.7), it ranks 21st-best on the defensive side of the ball (142.3 passing yards allowed per game) during that three-game stretch.

While the Trojans rank 15th-best in rushing offense over the last three games (242.3 rushing yards per game), they've been less effective on the defensive side of the ball with 109.7 rushing yards allowed per game (57th-ranked).

In their last three contests, the Trojans have covered the spread each time, and are 3-0 overall.

Troy's past three games have not hit the over.

Week 9 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Troy Betting Records & Stats

Troy's ATS record is 3-3-0 this season.

The Trojans have covered the spread when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Troy has combined with its opponent to hit the over in one of six games with a set total (16.7%).

Troy has won 75% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (3-1).

Troy has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

The Trojans have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this matchup.

Bet on Troy to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson has thrown for 1,765 yards (252.1 ypg) to lead Troy, completing 59.4% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

Kimani Vidal has 951 rushing yards on 154 carries with six touchdowns. He's also added 10 catches for 140 yards (20 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Damien Taylor has carried the ball 40 times for 242 yards (34.6 per game) and one touchdown.

Jabre Barber has hauled in 29 receptions for 455 yards (65 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Chris Lewis has put up a 363-yard season so far with four touchdowns, hauling in 15 passes on 33 targets.

Deshon Stoudemire's 23 receptions are good enough for 308 yards.

Javon Solomon has 5.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has four TFL and 22 tackles.

Jayden McDonald, Troy's tackle leader, has 42 tackles, six TFL, and one sack this year.

Reddy Steward has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 20 tackles, three TFL, and two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.