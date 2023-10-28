The Troy Trojans (5-2) and the Texas State Bobcats (5-2) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium in a battle of Sun Belt opponents.

Troy has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this year, ranking 25th-best in total offense (444.7 yards per game) and 10th-best in total defense (281.6 yards allowed per game). Texas State ranks 25th-worst in total yards allowed per game on defense (409.6), but at least it has been playing well on the other side of the ball, ranking 12th-best in total yards per game (477.1).

Troy vs. Texas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Troy vs. Texas State Key Statistics

Troy Texas State 444.7 (39th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 477.1 (23rd) 281.6 (8th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409.6 (86th) 185.6 (32nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 208.7 (15th) 259.1 (44th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 268.4 (37th) 13 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (80th) 11 (51st) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (51st)

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson has thrown for 1,765 yards (252.1 ypg) to lead Troy, completing 59.4% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Kimani Vidal, has carried the ball 154 times for 951 yards (135.9 per game), scoring six times. He's also caught 10 passes for 140 yards and one touchdown.

Damien Taylor has been handed the ball 40 times this year and racked up 242 yards (34.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Jabre Barber's 455 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 56 times and has registered 29 catches and two touchdowns.

Chris Lewis has reeled in 15 passes while averaging 51.9 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Deshon Stoudemire's 23 grabs have yielded 308 yards.

Texas State Stats Leaders

TJ Finley has recored 1,842 passing yards, or 263.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 68.9% of his passes and has recorded 14 touchdowns with three interceptions.

Ismail Mahdi is his team's leading rusher with 98 carries for 726 yards, or 103.7 per game. He's found paydirt eight times on the ground, as well.

Donerio Davenport has been given 51 carries and totaled 223 yards with one touchdown.

Joey Hobert's 612 receiving yards (87.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 48 catches on 64 targets with six touchdowns.

Ashtyn Hawkins has 31 receptions (on 52 targets) for a total of 395 yards (56.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Kole Wilson's 39 targets have resulted in 30 grabs for 373 yards and four touchdowns.

