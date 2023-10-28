The South Alabama Jaguars (4-3) are 11-point favorites when they host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-3) in a Sun Belt matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The over/under is set at 54.5 for the outing.

Offensively, South Alabama has been a top-25 unit, ranking 21st-best in the FBS by compiling 35.4 points per game. The Jaguars rank 28th on defense (19.4 points allowed per game). Louisiana ranks 37th in the FBS with 32.9 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 88th with 27.9 points allowed per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Alabama vs. Louisiana Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Location: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Hancock Whitney Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

South Alabama vs Louisiana Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline South Alabama -11 -110 -110 54.5 -115 -105 -450 +325

Looking to place a bet on South Alabama vs. Louisiana? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

South Alabama Recent Performance

While the Jaguars have ranked ninth-worst in total yards per game over the last three contests (520.7), they rank 17th-best defensively (258.7 total yards allowed) during that stretch.

The Jaguars have been surging on both sides of the ball over the last three contests, ranking seventh-best on offense (44.3 points per game) and 16th-best on defense (13.7 points allowed per game).

In terms of passing, South Alabama has been clicking on both sides of the ball over the last three contests, ranking sixth-best offensively (348.7 passing yards per game) and 18th-best on defense (133 passing yards allowed per game).

On the offensive side of the ball, the Jaguars have posted 172 rushing yards per game over their last three games (87th-ranked). Meanwhile, they have surrendered an average of 125.7 rushing yards on defense over that time frame (90th-ranked).

The Jaguars have covered the spread twice and are 2-1 overall in their past three contests.

South Alabama has hit the over in each of its past three contests.

Week 9 Sun Belt Betting Trends

South Alabama Betting Records & Stats

South Alabama's ATS record is 3-4-0 this season.

The Jaguars have covered the spread once when favored by 11 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

South Alabama games with a set total have hit the over five times this season (71.4%).

South Alabama is 2-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

South Alabama has played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Jaguars have an implied win probability of 81.8%.

Bet on South Alabama to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley has compiled 1,775 yards (253.6 ypg) on 138-of-205 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

La'Damian Webb has racked up 578 yards on 103 carries while finding paydirt 12 times as a runner.

Kentrel Bullock has been handed the ball 68 times this year and racked up 343 yards (49 per game) with three touchdowns.

Caullin Lacy's team-leading 826 yards as a receiver have come on 48 receptions (out of 66 targets) with six touchdowns.

Jamaal Pritchett has hauled in 24 receptions totaling 373 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Lincoln Sefcik has been the target of 17 passes and hauled in 16 receptions for 152 yards, an average of 21.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Brock Higdon has three sacks to lead the team, and also has three TFL and 12 tackles.

Trey Kiser, South Alabama's top tackler, has 27 tackles, four TFL, and 0.5 sacks this year.

Jaden Voisin leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 16 tackles and two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.