South Alabama vs. Louisiana: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The South Alabama Jaguars (4-3) will face off against their Sun Belt-rival, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The Jaguars are heavily favored in this contest, with the line sitting at 10.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 54.5 points.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Alabama vs. Louisiana matchup in this article.
South Alabama vs. Louisiana Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Mobile, Alabama
- Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium
South Alabama vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Alabama Moneyline
|Louisiana Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Alabama (-10.5)
|54.5
|-400
|+300
|FanDuel
|South Alabama (-10.5)
|55.5
|-430
|+330
South Alabama vs. Louisiana Betting Trends
- South Alabama has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Jaguars have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.
- Louisiana has covered twice in seven matchups with a spread this season.
