Predators vs. Maple Leafs Injury Report Today - October 28
The Nashville Predators' (3-4) injury report has two players listed as they prepare for their Saturday, October 28 matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs (5-2) at Bridgestone Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Cody Glass
|C
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Luke Schenn
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jake McCabe
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Jake Muzzin
|D
|Out For Season
|Back
|Matt Murray
|G
|Out
|Hip
|Conor Timmins
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
Predators Season Insights
- With 20 goals (2.9 per game), the Predators have the league's 18th-ranked offense.
- Nashville's total of 19 goals given up (2.7 per game) ranks 11th in the league.
- They have the 14th-ranked goal differential in the league at +1.
Maple Leafs Season Insights
- Toronto's 26 total goals (3.7 per game) make it the ninth-highest scoring team in the NHL.
- Its +5 goal differential is the ninth-best in the league.
Predators vs. Maple Leafs Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Maple Leafs (-145)
|Predators (+120)
|6
