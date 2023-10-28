The No. 18 Louisville Cardinals (6-1) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the No. 20 Duke Blue Devils (5-2) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in an ACC battle.

Offensively, Louisville has been a top-25 unit, ranking 17th-best in the FBS by compiling 464 yards per game. The defense ranks 26th (317.9 yards allowed per game). Duke has been excelling on the defensive side of the ball, allowing only 13.9 points per contest (fifth-best). Offensively, it ranks 60th by compiling 29.6 points per game.

Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Louisville vs. Duke Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Louisville vs. Duke Key Statistics

Louisville Duke 464 (30th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.7 (94th) 317.9 (21st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 315.9 (19th) 178.3 (41st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.4 (19th) 285.7 (28th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 173.3 (115th) 11 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (25th) 14 (13th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (62nd)

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has racked up 1,901 yards (271.6 ypg) on 132-of-208 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Jawhar Jordan has racked up 661 yards on 89 carries while finding paydirt eight times as a runner. He's also caught 10 passes for 174 yards (24.9 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Isaac Guerendo has piled up 207 yards on 52 attempts, scoring three times. He's caught 12 passes for 133 yards (19 per game), as well.

Jamari Thrash has hauled in 39 receptions for 639 yards (91.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Chris Bell has caught 11 passes for 223 yards (31.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce has been the target of 20 passes and hauled in 14 grabs for 207 yards, an average of 29.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard leads Duke with 981 yards on 86-of-142 passing with three touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 339 rushing yards (48.4 ypg) on 48 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Jordan Waters is his team's leading rusher with 78 carries for 465 yards, or 66.4 per game. He's found the end zone nine times on the ground, as well.

Jaquez Moore has run for 390 yards across 69 attempts, scoring three touchdowns.

Jalon Calhoun has registered 25 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 379 (54.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 43 times and has two touchdowns.

Jordan Moore has put together a 348-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 27 passes on 45 targets.

Sahmir Hagans' 17 catches (on 27 targets) have netted him 144 yards (20.6 ypg).

Rep your team with officially licensed Louisville or Duke gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.