Will Filip Forsberg light the lamp when the Nashville Predators play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

Forsberg has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.

Forsberg has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He has a 3% shooting percentage, attempting 4.7 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On defense, the Maple Leafs are allowing 21 total goals (three per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.6 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

